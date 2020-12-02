play
Should I'm a Celeb teach people about animals and bugs - not use them as punishment?

I’m a Celebrity is sometimes criticised for the way it uses animals and insects.

Getting up close and personal with a snake, rat or spider is often a test or a trial for the contestants.

But is that fair on the animals or on the celebrities?

Zoologist and Springwatch presenter Megan McCubbin believes that the show could use animals in a different way, by allowing the contestants to hold cool species of spiders and learn more about them.

