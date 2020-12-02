Covid vaccine approved for use next week

Reuters

The UK has become the first country in the world to approve one of the new coronavirus vaccines for widespread use.

The vaccine has been manufactured by US pharmaceutical company Pfizer and their partner - BioNtech.

The British regulators, the MHRA, who are the people in charge of approving medicines in the UK, say it is safe to roll out.

The vaccine offers up to 95% protection against Covid-19 illness.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. Vaccines: What are they and how can they help fight Covid-19?

Immunisations could start within days for people in high priority groups. Most children in the UK will not be given the injection at first.

A vaccination, or vaccine, makes the body stronger against a particular infection, by introducing a tiny bit of the virus or bacteria into your body.

It's not enough to give you the disease, but it helps the body to recognise the virus and fight it in the future.

The UK has already ordered 40 million doses - enough to vaccinate 20 million people, as each person needs two doses.

Although vaccination can start, people still need to remain vigilant and follow coronavirus rules to stop the spread, say experts.

That means sticking with the social distancing and face masks, and testing people who may have the virus and asking them to isolate.

Who will get it and when?

Getty Images

Experts have drawn up a priority list, targeting people at highest risk.

Top are care home residents and staff, followed by people over 80 and other health and social care workers.

They will receive the first stocks of the vaccine - some before Christmas.

Next will be people over 50, as well as younger people with pre-existing health conditions, as more stocks become available in 2021.

It is given as two injections, 21 days apart, with the second dose being a booster.

What about other Covid vaccines?

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. How do you make a vaccine for coronavirus?

There are some other promising vaccines that could also be approved soon.

One from Moderna uses the same approach as the Pfizer vaccine and offers similar protection. The UK has pre-ordered 7m doses that could be ready by the spring.

The UK has ordered 100m doses of a different type of Covid vaccine from Oxford University and AstraZeneca.