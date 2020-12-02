Fortnite: Season 5 to feature The Mandalorian, Baby Yoda and more!

EPic Games/Twitter Fortnite season 5 features some new characters!

Goodbye Galactus, and hello Zero Point - Fortnite season 5 is here!

With a new season comes new features, including The Mandalorian and Baby Yoda from the Disney+ series.

Along with the new characters, players will have new areas of the map to explore, weapons to use and more content to unlock throughout the season.

But what else do we know about Chapter 2 - Season 5?

When does Season 5 begin and what's the theme?

EPIC games Some familiar faces join the hunt!

Season 5 kicks off today, Wednesday 2 December.

Epic Games, the creators of Fortnite, have warned it's servers will be down for updating until around 9am.

The theme of the new season is 'hunters' with a Star Wars cross-over.

Epic Games Agent Jonesy has assembled a team of intergalactic hunters

The Zero Point has been unearthed and Agent Jonesy aims to make sure no-one escapes the loop.

To help him, he's gathered some of the toughest hunters from different realities to help, like Star Wars' Mandalorian, with a hint that more characters will be on their way.

The map features new places players can battle each other, like Hunter's Haven and Colossal Coliseum.

There will be new quests and bounties and players will receive bars as rewards, which can be used to buy new abilities or items to help them in battles.

The new battle pass will unlock skins like Mancake the fighting flapjack, Mave the shapeshifter, and The Mandalorian with Baby Yoda.

What went on at the Nexus War event?

Epic Games The Helicarrier from the end of season event

Fortnite loves a big event to finish a season. And, on Tuesday, players found themselves on a special S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier facing off against the enormous boss Galactus.

Galactus began to try to eat the whole island, but a whole host of characters, including Iron Man and Thor, turned up to help save the day by driving thousands of Battle Bus' into him.

Fortnite's Jonesy was seen wearing a suit at the end of the event, becoming Agent Jonesy ready for Season 5.

According to Epic, 15.3 million people participated in the event while another 3.4 million watched on YouTube and Twitch.

Can I play it on my phone or tablet?

Unfortunately, this season won't be available to download onto an Apple device.

Due to an ongoing legal dispute between Epic Games and Apple, the game has been pulled from Apple's App Store.

This means that even those who already have Fortnite installed on their iPhones or iPads won't be able to take part in this event.

Epic Games is in a similar dispute with Google on Android that has led to Fortnite being pulled from the Google Play Store too.

You can play it on a PC and consoles though!

Did you take part in Fortnite's end of season event? Are you looking forward to this new season? Let us know in the comments!