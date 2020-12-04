Strictly Come Dancing: It's Musicals week! Who's dancing to what?

Who's dancing to what this week on Strictly?

La-La-Laaaa! It's time to grab your microphone and get your sequins out because it's Musicals week on Strictly Come Dancing.

From Phantom Of The Opera to Chitty, Chitty Bang, Bang the celebrity couples will be dancing to some of the West End's biggest songs this week.

On Saturday, the professional dancers will perform a group dance to Priscilla, Queen Of The Desert, and on Sunday's results show, Strictly will be joined by the cast of the hit musical & Juliet.

But, what musical numbers will the Strictly contestants be dancing to? Take a look below to find out!

Maisie and Gorka

After twice bouncing back from being in the bottom two, Maisie and Gorka will be dancing the Jive to the song Little Shop Of Horrors from the musical of the same name.

Little Shop Of Horrors is a famous musical which is about a florist whose house plant comes to life and accidently gets a taste for eating people! Yikes!

Let's hope the judges are feeling generous this week, or they might end up on the menu!

Ranvir and Giovanni

This week the couple will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to She Used To Be Mine from the musical Waitress.

The musical is about a waitress in the US who enters a big baking competition.

Bill and Oti

After receiving some tough feedback last week, Bill and Oti will be dancing the Argentine Tango to Phantom Of The Opera from the musical Phantom Of The Opera.

The Phantom Of The Opera is an incredibly famous musical by Andrew Lloyd Webber which has been performed more than 10,000 times around the world. It follows the story of a brilliant singer who hides a secret in an opera house in Paris.

Expect dramatic organ sound effects and snappy dance moves.

HRVY and Janette

HRVY made history last week by becoming the first couple to get a perfect score in week six.

Can they keep it up this week as they dance the American Smooth to One (Singular Sensation) from the musical A Chorus Line?

Jamie and Karen

They might have survived the dance off last week against Radio 1 DJ Clara Amfo, but will they be so lucky this week too?

The couple will be dancing the Jive to Everybody's Talking About Jamie from the musical of the same name.

Well, hopefully everyone will be talking about Jamie for the right reasons this week!

JJ and Amy

And finally JJ and Amy will be dancing the Charleston to Chitty Chitty Bang Bang from the musical of the same name.

Get ready for some knees-up, old-fashioned fun with this one.

There are now just six celebrity couples left battling to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020. But who will be going home this week?