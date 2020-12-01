play
Newcastle training ground closed after coronavirus outbreak

Last updated at 13:39
Newcastle United training ground.

Newcastle United's training ground has remained closed for a second day following a coronavirus outbreak at the club.

Manager Steve Bruce said on Friday that three players and one member of staff had tested positive and on Monday the training ground was shut.

After another round of tests on Sunday, further cases were identified and players have been made to stay at home since.

Newcastle are due to play Aston Villa in the Premier League on Friday.

The Premier League rules mean that the game will be postponed if the club has fewer than 15 players available for the game.

It's not clear if the players will return to the training ground on Wednesday.

After his side's 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace last Friday, Bruce admitted the situation had been "difficult to manage".

The Premier League has reported 10 new coronavirus cases this week, but it doesn't say at which clubs they were reported from.

