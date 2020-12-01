Royal Mint release The Snowman 50p coin for Christmas

Royal Mint/Snowman Enterprises

If you're in need of some festive cheer, then this special new 50p coin might have you walking in the air...

The Royal Mint - which makes the UK's coins - has teamed up with Snowman Enterprises to release a new coin design, inspired by the famous children's book The Snowman, by Raymond Briggs.

The new 50p coin features a drawing of The Snowman hugging a little boy called James, and has been drawn by Robin Shaw, who is an illustrator and animator.

"I'm delighted to have worked with The Royal Mint once more to bring The Snowman to life on a fifty pence." said Robin " In a year where many of us have been separated, The Snowman helps remind us of the importance of a hug and our love for one another."

Royal Mint/Snowman Enterprises The new coin comes in a few different styles, like this colour version and silver version

There are three versions of the coin that have been made including a regular colour version, a silver version and a gold version which costs £1,125!

The special coins are collectible only - which means you can't use them to pay for things in shops.

This is the third year that the Royal Mint has released a commemorative Snowman coin, with previous coins released in 2018 and 2019.

The Royal Mint has also recorded a special sketch-a-long with illustrator Robin Shaw, to help offer hints and tips to young artists and animators.

