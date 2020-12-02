David Attenborough is to be given a lifetime achievement award

Getty Images

Sir David Attenborough is being given a lifetime achievement award.

At 94 years old, Sir David has spent the last 60 years on our screens teaching us all about the natural wonders of the world.

From programmes like Zoo Quest in 1954, to Blue Planet II, Planet Earth II, and Seven Worlds One Planet, Sir David is one of the world's most influential nature presenters.

He'll be receiving his award in a special virtual ceremony at the Rose d'Or Awards on 9 December, which celebrates the achievements of those in the television industry.

Getty Images Sir David met a young Prince Charles and Princess Anne in 1958 during their tour of the BBC studios, where he introduced them to a three-year-old cockatoo

Speaking about the award Sir David said: "Television has achieved a great thing worldwide, making people everywhere aware of what's happening to our environment. If I've been a part of that and if this is a reward for that, well then, I thank you very much indeed. I'm most grateful."

Sir David will give an acceptance speech at the ceremony when he collects his award.

Previous winners of the Rose d'Or lifetime achievement award include actress Joanna Lumley.

This year the awards will also include a category to recognise those still working in the television industry during the Covid-19 pandemic, with finalists from the UK, US, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands and Belgium.