Sports Personality of the Year 2020: Who are the contenders?

The six contenders for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2020 have been revealed.

The Body Coach, Joe Wicks, announced the possible winners on Tuesday, as he completed a BBC takeover across the day.

Appearing on lots of BBC programmes, such as the Greg James Radio 1 Breakfast show and The One Show, Wicks gave out the name of each sports star in line to win the famous award.

Each contender will now compete in a public vote with a winner announced as part of a live show on December 20.

You can find a full list of the athletes nominated for the Sports Personality of the Year award 2020, further down this page.

Special awards

Getty Images Marcus Rashford will receive a special award

This year, it's not just elite sport stars who will be recognised for being brilliant at what they do. The Sports Personality show will also celebrate the achievements of members of the public, with an Unsung Hero award, recognising how sport has been used to help people during a difficult year.

Manchester United and England footballer Marcus Rashford will also be honoured with a special award for his work to raise awareness of child food poverty in the UK.

Rashford's campaign resulted in about 1.3 million children in England getting free school meal vouchers in the summer holidays and in November he pushed the government to commit more than £400m to support poor children and their families.

Who are the Sports Personality of the Year contenders for 2020?

Stuart Broad

Getty Images

Earlier this year, England cricketer, Stuart Broad took 14 wickets in the test-match series against South Africa. Broad also became only the second England bowler, after James Anderson, to reach 500 Test wickets.

If he wins Sports Personality, he will follow in the footsteps of England cricket teammate Ben Stokes who won the award last year.

Hollie Doyle

Getty Images

Jockey, Hollie Doyle broke her own record for the number of winners ridden by a British woman in a year despite racing being suspended for 10 weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic. The 24-year-old became the first woman to ride five winners on the same card and claimed her first victory at Royal Ascot.

Tyson Fury

Getty Images

Boxer, Tyson Fury beat Deontay Wilder to become the WBC world heavyweight champion in February.

Fury's win meant he became a two-time heavyweight champion and marked the long road to recovery after difficulties with mental health and depression.

Lewis Hamilton

Getty Images

Lewis Hamilton has had an incredible sporting year in which he equalled Michael Schumacher's record of seven Formula One world titles.

He has also overtaken Schumacher to the most F1 race wins, making Hamilton the most successful driver in the sport's history.

Hamilton was the runner-up, when Ben Stokes won the Sports Personality of the Year award in 2019.

Jordan Henderson

Getty Images

Footballer, Jordan Henderson captained Liverpool to their first league title in 30 years back in June.

It was a brilliant end to an incredible season in which Henderson was named as the Football Writers' Player of the Year and also Liverpool's Player of the Year award.

Ronnie O'Sullivan

Getty Images

Nineteen years after his first World Snooker Championship title, Ronnie O'Sullivan won his sixth this year at famous snooker venue, the Crucible.

Nicknamed 'The Rocket', O'Sullivan who is now 44, thrashed Kyren Wilson 18-8 in a one-sided final. At the time he became the oldest snooker champion in 42 years.

Presenting the awards will be Gabby Logan, Alex Scott, Gary Lineker and Clare Balding

The six sport stars will now compete for the public vote with the Sports Personality of the Year winner announced on Sunday 20 December on BBC One.

Former footballer and Match of the Day pundit, Alex Scott will join the presenting line-up alongside other big names from the world of sport, including Gary Lineker, Clare Balding and Gabby Logan.

"I'm so excited to join the presenting team for BBC Sports Personality of the Year," Alex Scott said.

"Now more than ever it will be amazing to champion those who have stood out this year in their field, as well as highlighting the unsung heroes who have made a positive difference in 2020 despite how challenging the year has been for so many."

Who do you think should win Sports Personality of the Year? Let us know in the comments!