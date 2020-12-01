Christmas elves: Send us your Christmas elf pics!

Getty Images

Christmas is NEARLY here and you know what that means?!

Christmas elves are back to create fun and mayhem in homes and classrooms across the country!

And we want to see your elves getting into the festive spirit.

Whether they're causing trouble, hanging off a shelf or hiding in a cupboard - share a photo with us using the uploader below.

And let us know what you're most excited about for Christmas this year in the comments below.

