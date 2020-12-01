American Space Agency Nasa has said it's been 'inspired' by a six-year-old boy's space ambitions.

Adam, from County Cork in Ireland, appeared on a special Christmas edition of an Irish television show where children got the chance to try out the latest toys and gadgets.

On the show he talked about his ambitions to work as a "capcom" - short for Capsule Communicator - whose job is to communicate with astronauts in their spacecraft from ground control on Earth.

He explained that he can't be an astronaut flying into space because he has brittle bones - a condition that means his bones are fragile and can break easily.

His ambitions to work in space exploration in a role other than a flying astronaut caught the attention of people around the world.

Have a watch of his story...

Pictures courtesy of RTE Late Late Toy Show