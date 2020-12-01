play
Watch Newsround

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

American Space Agency Nasa has said it's been 'inspired' by a six-year-old boy's space ambitions.

Adam, from County Cork in Ireland, appeared on a special Christmas edition of an Irish television show where children got the chance to try out the latest toys and gadgets.

On the show he talked about his ambitions to work as a "capcom" - short for Capsule Communicator - whose job is to communicate with astronauts in their spacecraft from ground control on Earth.

He explained that he can't be an astronaut flying into space because he has brittle bones - a condition that means his bones are fragile and can break easily.

His ambitions to work in space exploration in a role other than a flying astronaut caught the attention of people around the world.

Have a watch of his story...

Pictures courtesy of RTE Late Late Toy Show

Watch more videos

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa
Video

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite
Video

Why pet snails have become a lockdown favourite

Happy News: Stories to make you smile
Video

Happy News: Stories to make you smile

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate
Video

Shanequa quizzes England manager Gareth Southgate

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro
Video

Stop motion animation: Top tips from an Aardman pro

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!
Video

Strange News: The oddest stories of the week!

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?
Video

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?

What is Thanksgiving?
Video

What is Thanksgiving?

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'
Video

Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy'

What is the anti-vaccination movement?
Video

What is the anti-vaccination movement?

Cold Classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?
Video

Cold Classrooms: Are you wearing a coat during lessons?

Meet Cristina, the 14-year-old Motocross champion
Video

Meet Cristina, the 14-year-old Motocross champion

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and C3PO's besties!
Video

Lego Star Wars Holiday Special and C3PO's besties!

PlayStation 5: Put to the test
Video

PlayStation 5: Put to the test

Coronavirus: What's going to happen at Christmas?
Video

Coronavirus: What's going to happen at Christmas?

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment
Video

Your Planet: This week's news about the environment

Anti-Bullying Week: Why do some people become bullies?
Video

Anti-Bullying Week: Why do some people become bullies?

Top Stories

Lewis-Hamilton.

Lewis Hamilton to miss race after testing positive for coronavirus

comments
sea-jelly.

Amazing new 'sea blob' species discovered

comments
Adam Late, Late Toy Show

Six-year-old boy's space ambition 'inspires' Nasa

Newsround Home