Lewis Hamilton to miss race after catching coronavirus

Getty Images

Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton will miss this weekend's Sakhir Grand Prix in Bahrain after testing positive for coronavirus.

A statement from the FIA, the motorsport's governing body said: "In accordance with COVID-19 protocols and public health authority guidelines in Bahrain he is now isolating."

The team Hamilton drives for, Mercedes added:

"Lewis was tested three times last week and returned a negative result each time, the last of which was on Sunday afternoon at the Bahrain International Circuit as part of the standard race weekend testing programme.

"However, he woke up on Monday morning with mild symptoms and was informed at the same time that a contact prior to arrival in Bahrian had subsequently tested positive.

"Lewis therefore took a further test and returned a positive result. This has since been confirmed by a retest.

"Apart from mild symptoms, he is otherwise fit and well, and the entire team sends him over very best wishes for a swift recovery.

"We will announce our replacement driver plans for this weekend in due course."

Hamilton won his seventh world title last month after a victory at the Turkish Grand Prix made him the most successful F1 driver of all time.