Coronavirus: New rules announced for Wales

New national rules are being introduced in Wales which mean cinemas and bowling alleys will have to close.

From 6pm on Friday 4 December new "targeted restrictions" will be put in place for hospitality and leisure businesses to try to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford announced that indoor entertainment venues, such as cinemas, bowling alleys and skating rinks will have to shut.

Museums, galleries and heritage sites will also have to close.

Outdoor visitor attractions can stay open though.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs will have to close by 6pm each day - after that time they can be takeaway only.

The government will be giving financial support to businesses affected by the new measures.

There will be "no changes" to extended households, how many people can meet up in public or restrictions on other businesses.

The rules will be reviewed by 17 December and are based on guidance from scientists and medical experts. They come three weeks after the end of a 17-day "firebreak" lockdown and after another rise in coronavirus cases.

After the second national lockdown in England is lifted on Wednesday 2 December, Mr Drakeford added that they would "look again at travel in and out of Wales". An announcement will be made later this week.

He said that as with previous rules, they are "designed to protect the NHS and save lives".