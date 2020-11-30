play
Nasa: Six-year-old Adam's space ambition 'inspires' space agency and famous astronauts

Last updated at 15:34
Adam Late, Late Toy ShowRTÉ Late, Late Toy Show
Adam appeared on RTE's The Late, Late Toy Show in Ireland

American space agency Nasa has said it's been 'inspired' by a six-year-old boy's space ambitions.

Adam, from Ireland, appeared on a special Christmas edition of an Irish television show where children got the chance to try out the latest toys and gadgets.

On the show he talked about his ambitions to work as a "capcom" - short for Capsule Communicator - whose job is to communicate with astronauts in their spacecraft from ground control on Earth.

Astronauts Tim Peake (left) and Chris Hadfield (right)NASA
Astronauts Tim Peake (left) and Chris Hadfield (right) messaged Adam after his TV appearance

He explained that he can't be an astronaut flying into space because he has brittle bones - a condition that means his bones are fragile and can break easily.

His ambitions to work in space exploration in a role other than a flying astronaut caught the attention of people around the world.

British astronaut Tim Peake said: "What a superstar you are Adam, warming hearts when we need it most. We need to get you into Mission Control."

Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield told Adam that he'd been a capcom too: "I've been lucky enough to CAPCOM many spaceflights. We should talk space together."

Nasa tweetNASA/Twitter

Nasa also got in touch and said: "Adam's kind heart and adventurous spirit inspires us. There's space for everybody at Nasa, and we can't wait for him to one day join our team of dreamers."

Adam's big sister said she was proud that he was on the show and Adam says when he becomes a capcom it would be his big brother that he'd send into space!

