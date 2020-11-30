play
Rita Ora 'sorry' for breaking lockdown rules for birthday party

Last updated at 15:19
rita ora.PA Media

Rita Ora has said she's sorry after breaking English lockdown rules to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The singer, who has had four UK number one hits, said she went to a "small gathering" with friends at a restaurant in London on Saturday.

"Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility", she said in a statement.

Picture of Rita OraGetty Images
What are the rules and how did she break them?

Currently, the lockdown restrictions in England mean you can only meet one other person outside.

Restaurants are currently closed unless for takeaway and you shouldn't be with people from outside your house or support bubble outside.

But it's been reported that there were 30 people at the party.

London's Metropolitan Police has confirmed that its officers went to the restaurant to investigate.

Police can break up groups larger than six and have the power to fine people for breaking the rules.

A statement on Rita Ora's Insta-storyRita Ora Instagram
Rita Ora wrote an apology and posted it on social media

"I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk", Ora said.

"This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement," she added.

The BBC understands that the Masked Singer judge is voluntarily paying a fine to the police.

Your Comments

Join the conversation

3 comments

  • This is Dominic Cummings all over again. However she did make an effort to say sorry but the fine is pretty pointless - she’s got heaps of money anyway! Many people are suffering so why do some people think it’s ok to break the rules? This is why we have one of the highest infection rates.

  • That's good that she apologised and knows what she did wrong. Hopefully, it'll try yo set others an example of not doing the same :D

  • She is good by saying she will pay but guess what, why are we having a fuss about this as loads of people break the rules and just because they are famous they are being picked on like yesterday I saw a group of about fifty couples in the park drinking, hugging so I think we should cut her some slack as if she was a normal ( non famous) person then this would not have happened would it?

    Like if you agree
    I’m sorry if I offended anyone though

    💖🐼happypandagirl🐼💖

    [Edited by Moderator]

