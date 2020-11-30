Rita Ora 'sorry' for breaking lockdown rules for birthday party

PA Media

Rita Ora has said she's sorry after breaking English lockdown rules to celebrate her 30th birthday.

The singer, who has had four UK number one hits, said she went to a "small gathering" with friends at a restaurant in London on Saturday.

"Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility", she said in a statement.

Getty Images

What are the rules and how did she break them?

Currently, the lockdown restrictions in England mean you can only meet one other person outside.

Restaurants are currently closed unless for takeaway and you shouldn't be with people from outside your house or support bubble outside.

But it's been reported that there were 30 people at the party.

London's Metropolitan Police has confirmed that its officers went to the restaurant to investigate.

Police can break up groups larger than six and have the power to fine people for breaking the rules.

Rita Ora Instagram Rita Ora wrote an apology and posted it on social media

"I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk", Ora said.

"This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement," she added.

The BBC understands that the Masked Singer judge is voluntarily paying a fine to the police.