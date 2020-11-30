Beavers build Exmoor dam for the first time in over 400 years

Ben Birchall/PA

Beavers have built a dam at Exmoor National Park for the first time in more than 400 years.

The rodents were released into the wild in Somerset, south west England in January this year as part of a National Trust project.

As part of the beavers natural behaviour, building dams from twigs and branches of wood helps to restore streams and reduces the chances of flooding.

Beavers became extinct in the UK in the 16th Century due to hunting, but have been successfully reintroduced in some areas over the last few years.

National Trust project manager Ben Eardley said: "It might look modest, but this beaver dam is incredibly special - it's the first to appear on Exmoor for almost half a millennium and marks a step change in how we manage the landscape.

"What's amazing is that it's only been here a few weeks but has created an instant wetland."

Wildlife camera footage shows the beavers gnawing trees and collecting vegetation to build the dam at Holnicote Estate in the north of Exmoor.

The dams can allow for deep pools of water which offer animals shelter from predators and a place to store food.

They can also work as natural flood-defences, helping to reduce the risk of homes flooding downstream.

"We've already spotted kingfishers at the site, and over time, as the beavers extend their network of dams and pools, we should see increased opportunities for other wildlife, including amphibians, insects, bats and birds," says Ben Eardley.

"The recent rain we've had is a reminder of the significant role beavers can play in engineering the landscape.

"As we face into the effects of climate change and more frequent extreme weather events, natural interventions like this need to be part of the solution."