Joe Biden: US President-elect breaks foot while playing with his dog

The US President-elect Joe Biden has broken his foot while playing with one of his dogs.

Mr Biden was spotted limping as he left his doctor's office, but he wasn't using crutches or a walking aid.

Wearing a mask and casual clothing, he waved to reporters. A scan found tiny fractures to two small bones in the middle of his right foot.

Mr Biden's doctor Kevin O'Connor said the president-elect will need to wear a protective boot: "It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks."

Joe Biden's political rival, President Donald Trump tweeted to say "Get well soon".

Who is Joe Biden?

Mr Biden, who beat Mr Trump in the US presidential election, is due to receive his first presidential daily briefing about lots of important issues on Monday.

Despite still claiming that he won the election, Donald Trump has agreed to the formal transition process so that Joe Biden and his team can take over in January.

Getting ready to take over

Mr Biden, who turned 78 earlier this month, will become the oldest US president to take office after he's inaugurated on 20 January next year.

Despite his age, his doctor described him as "healthy, vigorous" and "fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency" in a medical report released last December.

Delaware Humane Association Joe Biden twisted his ankle while playing with Major, one of his two German shepherds

It's understood that the president-elect broke his foot after twisting his ankle on Saturday when he slipped while playing with his dog Major.

Along with his wife, Jill Biden, he fostered Major from a dog shelter in the US state of Delaware in 2018.

Major will be the first rescue dog to live in the White House and will join Mr Biden's other dog, another German shepherd - called Champ - when they both move with him into famous building from next year.

The Bidens have said they also plan to get a cat.