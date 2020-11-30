Arcadia: Topshop at risk of closure due to money problems

Getty Images

Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins could be about to close down due to serious money problems at the Arcadia Group, the company that owns them.

Arcadia had been seeking to borrow extra cash to help after it lost loads of sales during the coronavirus pandemic.

Even before coronavirus, Arcadia's best-known names were struggling against online-only fashion shops like Asos, Boohoo and Pretty Little Thing.

But it is likely to enter administration on Monday, which is when an outside team of experts are brought in to try and come up with a rescue plan.

If they can't find a way to solve Arcadia's problems all these shops could shut down with around 13,000 people in danger of losing their jobs.

How does 'going into administration' work? When shops are losing money, they may borrow some to pay their bills, hoping to pay it back later when times are better. If a shop can't pay its debts or borrow any more money, a special team may be brought in to take over from the management and sort out their money troubles - people and companies who are owed money can force this to happen in law. When this happens we say the shop is "in administration". It can lead to shops closing down or parts of it being closed and parts being bought or saved.

The company is owned by Sir Philip Green who is well known businessman.

He had been holding talks with potential lenders for a £30m loan but this failed.

Senior sources at the company told the BBC on Sunday they do not expect a last-minute rescue deal.

What brands are part of Arcadia? Topshop/Topman

Burton

Dorothy Perkins

Miss Selfridge

Evans

Outfit

Wallis

What could the impact be?

The collapse of Arcadia could also have a knock-on effect on the sale of the department store chains like Debenhams.

A lot of Arcadia brands currently operate inside Debenhams as smaller stores, or concessions.

A concession is where a company rents a space within another store to sell their products and paying that company for the space.

If they close down it also affects the money the department stores earn, which could make life difficult for them too.