Strictly 2020: Who's the latest celebrity to leave this year's series?

Clara Amfo is the latest celebrity to leave Strictly

Seven couples took to the Strictly stage on Saturday night, but now there are just six!

It was week six of this year's series and we saw some impressive dances. History was made after singer HRVY and his professional dance partner Janette scored 30 out of 30 for their street/commercial performance.

However, one couple had to leave the show and it was Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo and partner Aljaž Skorjanec who failed to make the cut this week.

The DJ ended up at the bottom of the leader board, scoring just 19 points for her energetic jive to the song River Deep.

Clara faced Jamie Laing in the dance-off

Clara became the fifth contestant to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2020 after facing reality TV star Jamie Laing in the dance off following the public vote.

It was Jamie and his partner Karen Hauer who won over two of the three judges with their tango.

"I've had the best time ever, and got a new friend for life. I've loved it, its one of the best things I've ever ever done, its been a dream come true," said Clara about her time on the show.

Clara and Aljaz performed the jive in week six

Her dance partner Aljaz also had some kind words for the presenter.

"First I'm really gutted. All I really want to tell you is I'm so happy we got to do Lady Clamalade, the Claraston, which I've never done before in my life, the Clarasambafo you are a dream to be around, you're a beautiful girl inside out, I hope that people at home got to see that," he said. "This series has been so special and its only because of you, thank you so much. I'm going to miss dancing with you."

