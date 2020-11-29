Take a look at your Christmas tree pics!

Getty Images

Loads of you are already putting up your Christmas decorations, and the all important tree!

So it's no wonder that Christmas trees growers say they've sold 24% more trees this year compared to the same period in 2019.

The findings, which are from the British Tree Growers Association (BTGA), also revealed some farms in the UK had sold their entire 2020 crop by mid-November.

It's thought the demand has been driven by worries the coronavirus pandemic may make it more difficult for trees to be imported from other countries.

The UK produces more than five million Christmas trees a year and the plants take around 10 years to grow to a size where they're ready to be sold.

Another 1.5 million trees are transported to the Britain from countries like Denmark and Belgium. However, this year has seen the supply of trees coming from abroad fall.

Christmas trees from farms are typically sold to wholesalers, which are companies that sell goods in large quantities like big retailers. In previous years, these businesses have tended to order fewer trees in advance to avoid being left with too many close to Christmas, but this year has seen a surge in demand due to fears there won't be enough trees for people to buy.

However, it's not just big businesses that have impacted the demand for trees. This year has seen lots of people putting up their Christmas trees and decorations earlier than usual, which has also contributed to the increase in sales.

We asked you to send in your Christmas tree pictures. Here are some of our favourites!

When will you be putting up your tree? Let us know in the comments!