Strictly 2020: HRVY becomes the first-ever celebrity to be awarded a perfect score in week six

The pair secured the first perfect score of the series

It's only week six of this year's competition, but one famous face has just made Strictly history.

Singer HRVY and his pro dancer achieved a perfect score after impressing the judges with their couple's choice routine.

The street/commercial dance, choreographed by HRVY's professional dance partner Janette Manrara, earned the couple 30 out of a possible 30 points from Motsi Mabuse, Craig Revel Horwood, and Shirley Ballas.

Strictly host Claudia Winkleman confirmed it was the first time a couple had been given a perfect score in week six. It was also the first time in the current series that a contestant has been given full points for their routine.

Week six saw the first 30 of the series

Judge Craig called HRVY the "GOAT" following the moving performance, meaning "greatest of all time". Motsi and Shirley also sang HRVY's praises.

"What an unbelievable night to come back to. Unbelieveable," said Motsi who returned to the judging panel after a short break. The South African dancer missed the show for two weeks as she had to self-isolate following an urgent trip to Germany.

"I felt that music through you. It was thumping in my heart. There's so many good things you did in there. We feel what you felt. It was priceless."

HRVY and Janette impressed with their street/commercial couple's choice routine

Shirley described the routine as the best choreography she'd seen so far in the series.

