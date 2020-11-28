I’m A Celebrity 2020: Who was the first to leave?

ITV

The latest series of I'm A Celebrity is well and truly under way, and the first famous face to be eliminated has now been revealed.

Paralympian Hollie Arnold was the first celeb to be booted off the show after receiving the fewest number of public votes.

The javelin champion ended up in the bottom two along with actress Ruthie Henshall. Her time in Wales' Cwrych Castle came to an end after 14 days.

Hollie told Ant and Dec she was "devastated" that she had to leave her fellow campmates and said her time in the camp was the best experience she'd ever had.

"I never really knew what to expect, so it was just like, go in there and enjoy single minute of it. It's a crazy opportunity for me and to meet those 11 amazing people, I can't thank them enough," the Paralympian said following her departure. "I love them. I miss them already, I really really do."

Hollie also revealed to the show's hosts she had a feeling she'd be the first to leave, but the athlete says she'll never forget the experience.

The I'm A Celebrity grand finale is now less than a week away and campmates will continue to be voted off each night before this year's winner is crowned on 4 December.

