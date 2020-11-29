A rare plant has reappeared after 100 years!

Rob Peacock The plant has pinkish-white flowers in summer

A rare plant has been spotted in Norfolk after more than 100 years!

The plant, known as grass-poly, was found growing on the banks of an old farmland pond in the county's village of Heydon.

The species is believed to have come "back from the dead" after its seeds, which were buried deep in the mud, were disturbed as work was carried out to restore the pond.

The imbedded seeds were like a "time capsule" and when willows were pulled out to restore the pond, this disturbed the soil and let in light, allowing them to germinate.

Tim Pankhurst Grass-poly is a short, annual plant, growing up to 20cm in height

Professor Carl Sayer, who is part of University College London's Pond Restoration Research Group, came across the plant as he was carrying out a survey earlier this year.

After discovering the rare find, he quickly took a picture and sent it to local plant expert Dr Jo Parmenter. She identified it as grass-poly, one of the rarest plants in the UK.

"It's really quite beautiful," said professor Sayer. "We only found a handful of these plants in the pond but we're hoping to cultivate this population and keep it going and expand it now we know it's there."

Carl Sayer The discovery was made following restoration work on this farmland pond in Norfolk

The last confirmed record for grass-poly in Norfolk, which is scientifically known as Lythrum hyssopifolia, dates to more than a century ago.

The plant can be found growing in just a few other places in the UK, around lakes and on muddy open ground.

Following the discovery in Norfolk, professor Sayer believes good conservation could lead to other rare plants being brought "back to life".