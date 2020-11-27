Junior Eurovision Song Contest 2020: All you need to know about the competition

EBU/STIJN SMULDERS Who will win the beautiful Junior Eurovision trophy?

This year, we saw the cancellation of one of the biggest nights in the music calendar - the Eurovision Song Contest.

But, don't worry europop fans! The JUNIOR Eurovision song contest is going ahead and it takes place on Sunday 29 November.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the special song writing spectacular.

What is Junior Eurovision?

This is the 18th edition of the annual Junior Eurovision, which is a song writing and singing competition for children aged 9-14.

The first ever show was in Denmark back in 2003, and has since taken place all over Europe.

The winner is the person who gets the highest score when the judges' points and the votes from the TV and online audience are added together.

EBU There won't be an audience for the song contest this year, due to the COVID-19 pandemic

Former winners have gone on to take part in the adult version of the song contest, which has a lower age limit of 16 years old.

In 2019, Poland became the first country to win the trophy two years in a row.

The rules say that the songs have to be written and performed in the performer's national language but they are allowed to have a few lines in English if they want.

Of course, this year, it's not possible to put on a huge celebratory arena show with an audience so the organisers are doing things a little differently,

How is it taking place?

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's contest will be staged in a TV studio in Warsaw, Poland, with all the crew and presenters socially distanced.

However the contestants won't be on the set - they have all pre-recorded their performances in their own countries.

There won't be an audience in the studio.

Which countries are taking part?

Sadly, the United Kingdom has not entered the competition since 2005. The country's best result was the previous year, where Cory Spedding finished in 2nd place for her song "The best is yet to come".

This year, there are 12 countries taking part.

They are: Belarus, France, Georgia, Germany, Kazakhstan, Malta, Poland, Russia, Serbia, Spain The Netherlands and Ukraine.

Who are the contestants and what are the songs like?

EBU 10-year-old Ala Tracz from Poland - her song "I'll be standing" is proving popular on Youtube

The most popular song this year comes from Poland's Ala Tracz with her song "I'll be standing".

The 10-year-old's song has been streamed more than 5 million times on Youtube.

Like a few other contestants, Ala was first discovered on her nation's version of The Voice Kids.

The Netherlands will be represented by a girl group called Unity. They are made up of Naomi (13), Maud (14), Jayda (13) and Demi (14).

EBU/CHANTAL ANTONIDES Girl band Unity from The Netherlands are one of the favourites to win the trophy

Their song "Best Friends" is very catchy - we can see a TikTok dance craze coming on!

Just two of the 12 contestants are boys this year - one of which is 14-year-old Petar Anicic from Serbia, with his ballad "Heartbeat".

Watch out for Petar in the future - he says that along side his passion for music, he wants to be a diplomat - he is fluent in English, and is learning Spanish and German!

How can I watch it?

The whole contest will be streamed on the Junior Eurovision Youtube channel from 16:00 GMT on Sunday 29 November.