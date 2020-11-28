Fans in stadiums: Will you be going to watch the match again?

Getty Images Could football stands in the UK look like this soon? Borussia Dortmund fans in Germany have been able to watch their team whilst still following rules on social distancing.

It's the moment a lot of sport fans have been waiting for.

Supporters are going to be allowed back into stadiums to watch live matches when the national lockdown is lifted in England on 2 December.

Up to 4,000 fans will be allowed at outdoor events in the lowest-risk areas and a maximum of 2,000 people will be allowed in tier two areas.

Sadly, fans of clubs in tier three areas will have to wait to see their teams play again.

Indoor venues in tiers one and two can have a maximum of 1,000 spectators, with capacity across indoor and outdoor venues limited to 50%.

Some people feel that it's too soon to allow people back into sporting events but others are excited to see their teams play again.

What do you think? Will you be going to the footy as soon as you can? Or are you staying at home to watch the match on TV?