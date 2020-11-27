Wildlife photography: Check out these incredible images of nature in action!
An amazing picture of a pelican in flight has won the top prize at the British Ecological Society photography competition - but check out all the winners here.
It's almost like it's moving! This photo of a Dalmatian Pelican was taken on the lake of Kerkini in Greece as the huge bird was flying by. Alwin, the photographer said she took thousands of shots to try and capture the perfect moment - the judges thought she nailed it, and so do we!
ALWIN HARDENBOL
Beep beep! This bird is a roadrunner. In the natural world, they will kill and eat rattlesnakes like the one in this amazing picture! But in order to avoid being struck, they perform this funky dance, always moving and keeping beyond striking distance with their wings out and body feathers. Peter Hudson, who took this picture said the snake managed to survive! Better luck next time!
Peter Hudson
"Hi mate! How's things?", "Yes not too bad thanks. Weather's nice today isn't it....." Can you imagine the conversation these two weaver ants might be having? They are known in the natural world for their very social behaviour. They are also called the 'ecosystem engineers' for their roles in maintaining habitats and biodiversity.
Upamanyu chakraborty
If you aren't a spider fan, look away now! This jumping spider has proudly caught an insect and is having a little feast in its den built on the underside of a fallen leaf in the rainforests of Costa Rica.
Sam J England
Can you spot it? This is a nightjar - a nocturnal bird which nests on the ground. They are pretty rare and have been the basis of many myths and legends due to their nocturnal behaviour. The male nightjar has a unique call which can contain up to 1900 notes per minute!
Elena Racevska
Check out the size of these amazing baobab trees! They are not only the playground of these children you see beneath them, but also they are known as the tree of life - that's because they are able to store water in their huge trunks, enabling it to carry on producing nutrient-rich fruit even in the dry seasons.
Huw Evans picture agency
This bearded leaf chameleon gets its name from the "beard" of raised scales on the end of it's chin! We think he needs to keep growing it for a little longer before he makes it into the Newsround crazy beard gallery!
Michal Smielak
Yikes! This swift, known in Latin America as a "waterfall swift" can often be found on the steep rocky walls (up to 80 meters high) of the Iguazu Falls, flying frequently near and through the cascading water.
Pablo Javier
WOW! This photograph is actually made up of multiple snaps of the Milky Way. Isn't it stunning?!
James Orr
Did you know that the word for a group of flamingos is a flamboyance?! Well now you do! This stunning shot was taken in France just as the birds were enjoying their last meal of the day.