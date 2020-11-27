The Mandalorian: Baby Yoda's name revealed as major character returns

Disney+

The latest episode of The Mandalorian has brought back one of Star Wars' most popular characters.

The spin-off series has followed the Mandalorian, Din Djarin and baby Yoda, known as 'the child', during adventures as the pair are hunted by what's left of the evil Empire.

This series is set about five years after the sixth movie, Return of the Jedi, so although baby Yoda is showing force abilities, the real Yoda isn't around and there aren't many Jedi about to lend a hand either.

However, Chapter 13, titled 'The Jedi' follows the Mandalorian as he travels to a desolate planet following a tip-off about a Jedi living there who can help.

It goes without saying... But major spoilers from The Mandalorian coming up.

The Jedi

Lucasfilm / Disney+ The Mandalorian's armour deflects lightsaber swipes

White lightsabers at the ready, because Ahsoka Tano previously seen in animated shows, Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Rebels has appeared in live action for the first time.

For fans watching this series of The Mandalorian, Tano was always expected to turn up sooner rather than later, especially after another returning character, Bo-Katan had explained she could be found on the forest planet of Corvus.

Ahsoka, played by Rosario Dawson in the episode, was the student of Anakin Skywalker before he turned to the dark side and became Darth Vader.

'The Jedi' shown on Disney+, begins on the planet of Corvus with Tano fighting a small army in order to free a nearby town.

Later, the Mandalorian shows up in search of Ahsoka only to meet the town's leader who explains that the Jedi has been causing trouble.

In return for hunting Ahsoka, the town's leader offers the Mando a spear made out of beskar - the same material as his armour - and sends him on his way.

Lucasfilm/Disney+

While searching for the Jedi, Tano surprises and attacks the Mandalorian who eventually explains that he has no intention of harming her, but has been sent with baby Yoda.

Baby Yoda and Ahsoka communicate, and it's revealed that 'the child's' real name is actually... Grogu.

Ahsoka tells Mando that Grogu was raised in the Jedi temple on the planet of Coruscant which was seen in the Star Wars movies, Episode 1-3. When the Empire came to power after the Clone Wars, Grogu was hidden for his protection.

"Someone took him from the temple," says Ahsoka, "then his memory becomes dark."

However, Ahsoka refuses to train baby Yoda to become a Jedi, saying the child is "vulnerable to his fears".

"I've seen what feelings do to a fully trained Jedi Knight," Ahsoka tells Mando, referring to her former master, Anakin Skywalker.

Lucasfilm / Disney+

The episode also suggested that other well-known Star Wars characters are set to make a comeback in this series, such as Grand Admiral Thrawn, who has never shown up in live-action before either and was last seen in the animated Star Wars: Rebels.

However, something that might excite fans the most, is that Ahsoka hinted that Luke Skywalker could return at some point in the future, as he looks to find baby Yoda, sorry, Grogu.

The latest return of famous Star Wars characters, comes after the reveal of the popular character Boba Fett who made a come-back in episode one and Clone Wars character, Bo-Katan Kryze who appeared in episode three of the current Mandalorian series.

