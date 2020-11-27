Strictly Come Dancing: Who's dancing to what this weekend?
The dances and songs have been announced for this weekend's Strictly Come Dancing so here's what to expect.
With the drama of Blackpool Week out of the way, the Strictly celebs and pros are getting ready for another week of sequins and socially-distanced dancing. There are now just seven celebrity couples left battling to be crowned Strictly Come Dancing champion 2020. Each of them will take to the floor in a bid to impress the judges in the studio, as well as viewers at home.
Maisie and Gorka survived the dance off last week, when the judges decided not to save Caroline Quentin. This week they'll be doing the quickstep to the old song When You’re Smiling by Andy Williams - your grandparents will love it!
Clare had a scare last week when she came lowest on the judges' leader board. But she obviously has the public behind her. This week she'll be dancing the jive to River Deep, Mountain High by Tina Turner.
JJ and Amy have already smashed it with their quickstep (no pressure, Maisie) and this week they'll be doing a Viennese waltz to the song Rescue by Lauren Daigle.
After wowing the judges with their American smooth, this week Bill and Oti will be dancing the jive to One Way or Another by 80s group, Blondie (you maybe also know the One Direction version). That's the same dance as Clara, though, so there'll be some comparing going on!
Karen and Jamie were top last week after their street dance, this week it's back to serious faces with a tango to Tanguera by the Argentine orchestral group, Sexteto Mayor.
Last week's tango team were Hrvy and Janette, but this week it's their turn to pull out all the stops for their Couple’s Choice. They'll be dancing to Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay.
For Ranvir and Giovanni it's Hollywood time, as they take their turn with the American smooth which they'll perform to I Say A Little Prayer by legendary soul singer Aretha Franklin.