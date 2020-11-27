play
Maradona: Is he the greatest male footballer of all time?

Last updated at 13:17
Maradona

Footballer Diego Maradona is widely regarded as a football legend, as well as a national hero in his home country of Argentina. ﻿

He played for clubs like Barcelona and Napoli, as well as leading his country to victory in the 1986 World Cup.

In the game he scored what has been described as the 'goal of the century', and another more controversial one by punching the ball into the net, which he called 'the hand of God'. He died on Wednesday aged 60.

Do you think he deserves to take the title of greatest male player of all time? Or do you think someone else deserves to take the top spot?

Put these other contenders in order!

