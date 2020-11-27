Gareth Southgate answers YOUR questions

England manager Gareth Southgate has used spare time during the coronavirus lockdown to write a brand new book all about helping kids achieve their goals and being the best they can be.

Loads of you sent in your questions for him on topics including opportunities for girls in football, the death of Diego Maradona and what to do when things get tough.

So, we sent Shanequa to meet him and get some answers! Did he answer your question?

'Anything is Possible: Be Brave, Be Kind and Follow your Dreams' by Gareth Southgate is out now.