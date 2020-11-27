Are you a fan of the new Clifford the Big Red Dog?

Scholastic / Paramount Which version of Clifford do you prefer?

What's big...red...and a dog? Clifford the Big Red Dog of course!

Fans of the popular books and cartoon series have gone wild online after the release of a trailer for a new live-action film based on the story, which is set for release in 2021.

But the reaction hasn't been exactly what the film's producers would've hoped for...

Many have commented on Clifford's new look - as the iconic 2-D hound has been replaced with a computer animated 3-D pup, with one person saying: "why do these film studios never learn, photo-realistic adaptations are NOT the way to go" and another saying "he looks like a dog just ran through some paint lol".

Others, however, were more positive, and someone said: "Not sure why people are hating on this. He looks like an adorable red dog?"

So what do you think? Take part in our vote and let us know in the comments below.

Oops you can't see this activity! To enjoy Newsround at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on.

If you can't see this vote, click here.

Clifford isn't the first case

This isn't the first time a cartoon remake or live-action adaptations has divided fans.

To enjoy the CBBC Newsround website at its best you will need to have JavaScript turned on. WATCH: Have a look at why Sega fans disliked Sonic's CGI image in the first trailer

Last year, Paramount studios released two trailers for Sonic the Hedgehog after the first one triggered a lot of criticism from fans about how Sonic looked.

The second trailer and film features a new (and for some - improved) Sonic CGI character, that the Paramount team had to go back and work on for months.

Similarly, when Disney released a live-action remake of Aladdin last year, some fans weren't too sure about the Genie - played by Will Smith - being blue.

And when the live-action move adaptation of Cats hit the cinema, the reaction was quite mixed, with many people saying they were confused by the "creepy" costumes.