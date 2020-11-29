Plant Britain: Countryfile's plan to plant 750,000 trees

BBC Countryfile Countryfile presenter Matt Baker

A campaign to plant 750,000 trees across the UK has been launched by the BBC's Countryfile programme.

The project is called 'Plant Britain' and it aims to inspire the nation to help protect the planet and fight against climate change.

It will be running for two years and the goal is to plant 750,000 trees - one for every child in the UK who's starting primary school this year.

The program are starting with a focus on trees but over the next two years Countryfile will also focus on flowers, fruit and vegetables as well.

Prince Charles and special celebrity guests like Dame Judi Dench and JLS singer JB Gill will be supporting the project.

What can we expect to see?

BBC Countryfile Countryfile's "Plant Britain Wood"

The first saplings, which is the name of a young tree, will be seen and planted in the "Plant Britain Wood" by the show's presenter Matt Baker in the launch episode.

The woodland will be open for members of the public to visit and people will have the chance to apply for golden tickets to plant their own trees in Woodland Trust sites across the UK.

John Craven, who was the first presenter on Newsround when we first broadcast on 4 April 1972, will discover a "micro-forest" close to his home.

John also plants up a window box, to show people who might not have access to a garden or an outdoor space, that you can still do your bit at home.

BBC Countryfile John Craven was the first presenter and launched Newsround in 1972

Countryfile presenter Anita Rani said "there is something for everyone" to get involved in Plant Britain.

"Whether you have a garden, a backyard or even just a windowsill, this is for everybody. You can plant in soil, plant in a yogurt pot, but just plant something!

"A tree for every child starting school is such a wonderful aim, for children to be able to connect with nature, plant a seed, watch it grow and leave a legacy for the next generation."

BBC Countryfile

Why is tree planting important?

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last week that he wants to plant 30,000 hectares of trees every year to protect and restore the natural environment, as part of his ten point plan for "a green industrial revolution."

Tree planting remains at the heart of our ambitious environmental programme which is why we have committed to increase planting across the UK to 30,000 hectares per year by 2025. Government spokesperson for the Department for Environment, Food and Rural affairs in England

The changing temperature of the earth is having an effect on the planet's environment.

Many experts feel that trees are an important part of the battle against climate change.

Over the last century, the UK has lost 50% of its ancient woodland, according to the Woodland Trust.

Getty Images A young tree is called a sapling

Dr Darren Moorcroft, chief of the Woodland Trust explained to Newsround:

"Trees and woods are really important because they give us oxygen to breath, help fight climate change by absorbing carbon dioxide, provide places for wildlife to live, and for people to enjoy.

Sadly the UK doesn't have enough trees and woods, so we need lots more, that's why planting trees is so important."

The more we plant, the more we create a better environment, every tree counts. Dr Darren Moorcroft , Chief of the Woodland Trust

CO2 is a big factor when it comes to climate change. According to the UK Tree Council, an acre of mature trees absorbs the same amount of CO2 as is produced when you drive your car 26,000 miles.

Scientists say planting more trees will help us slow down climate change.

Plant Britain will be launching on a special programme on Countryfile at 6:15pm on Sunday 29 November on BBC One.