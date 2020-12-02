play
image

Check out these adorable old dog pictures!

A charity in Florida, US, has come up with a clever way to celebrate its older dogs. Lots of people are looking to adopt puppies, but it means senior dogs are often left behind. The Flagler Humane Society has found a clever way to get people noticing their hounds - by dressing them up as old people complete with wigs, hats, jumpers and even glasses!
This dog is rocking a snazzy hat, glasses and a lovely blue jumper!
dogFlagler Humane Society
Check out this happy pooch! He's completed his look with a flat cap and tie.
dogFlagler Humane Society
This delightful dog has opted for a stripped hat.
dogFlagler Humane Society
This hound looks incredibly wise with a pair of fancy spectacles!
dogFlagler Humane Society
Check out this dog's wig and tartan hat!
dogFlagler Humane Society
This fellow has also opted for a flat cap and tie.
dogFlagler Humane Society
This guy is definitely setting a new fashion trend - take a look at that scarf!
dogFlagler Humane Society
This dog is certainly giving us grandma vibes! Adorable!
dogFlagler Humane Society

