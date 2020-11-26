play
Watch Newsround

Covid-19: Eight-person limit for Christmas bubbles in Scotland

Last updated at 12:50
comments
View Comments
family-wearing-masks-dressed-in-christmas-hatsGetty Images

The Scottish government has announced more details on Christmas "bubbles", saying that three households in Scotland should contain no more than eight people over the age of 11.

It comes after a UK-wide deal was agreed by the leaders of all nations on Tuesday which allowed three households to meet up in festive "bubbles" across the UK between 23-27 December.

But Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has that said the "default advice" and "safest position" was still that people should avoid contact.

Travel restrictions will be lifted across all four nations to allow people to visit close friends and relatives.

What else do we know?

laptop-open-with-people-on-video-call-at-christmasGetty Images
The Scottish government is encouraging people to stay in touch with friends and family through technology this Christmas

The Scottish government has said that the "safest way to spend Christmas and the festive period is to stay within your own household, in your own home and your own local area".

It issued guidance which said: "Wherever possible you should keep in touch with friends and family members from other households through technology - or, if you decide to meet in person, you should minimise the numbers and duration, and if possible meet out of doors.

"Consider a Christmas walk with family, rather than a meal indoors," it added.

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged critics who question the wisdom of relaxing restrictions for five days around Christmas.

She said: "We are trying to balance as best we can two conflicting priorities.

"We also know the virus will not take a break over Christmas."

More like this

christmas display

Christmas: UK leaders agree plan for festive bubbles

girl-next-to-tree.
play
1:15

What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?

Scientist working on the vaccine

Oxford coronavirus vaccine: Five great things about it

Your Comments

Join the conversation

0 comments

Top Stories

Tiers.

England's coronavirus tiers: Which are YOU in?

comments
leo messi and maradona

Messi and Ronaldo lead tributes to Diego Maradona

comments
31
Plastic-sachets.

Why campaigners want ketchup sachets banned

comments
9
Newsround Home