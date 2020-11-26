Covid-19: Eight-person limit for Christmas bubbles in Scotland

Getty Images

The Scottish government has announced more details on Christmas "bubbles", saying that three households in Scotland should contain no more than eight people over the age of 11.

It comes after a UK-wide deal was agreed by the leaders of all nations on Tuesday which allowed three households to meet up in festive "bubbles" across the UK between 23-27 December.

But Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has that said the "default advice" and "safest position" was still that people should avoid contact.

Travel restrictions will be lifted across all four nations to allow people to visit close friends and relatives.

What else do we know?

Getty Images The Scottish government is encouraging people to stay in touch with friends and family through technology this Christmas

The Scottish government has said that the "safest way to spend Christmas and the festive period is to stay within your own household, in your own home and your own local area".

It issued guidance which said: "Wherever possible you should keep in touch with friends and family members from other households through technology - or, if you decide to meet in person, you should minimise the numbers and duration, and if possible meet out of doors.

"Consider a Christmas walk with family, rather than a meal indoors," it added.

What is the Christmas guidance for people in Scotland? Three households will be allowed to meet indoors and stay overnight in the same home, but a two-metre distance should be kept between people from different households

Children under 12 don't need to stick to physical distancing rules

Avoiding sharing cutlery or crockery

Washing your hands frequently

Cleaning "touch points" regularly, such as door handles and surface

Doors and windows should also be opened to let in as much fresh air as possible during and after visits.

Christmas bubbles in Scotland can only gather in a private home, outdoors or at a place of worship.

They will not be allowed to visit pubs, restaurants or go to shops together and staying in tourist accommodation as a group is banned as well

Single households should not travel in or out of level three or level four areas in Scotland to use tourist accommodation

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon acknowledged critics who question the wisdom of relaxing restrictions for five days around Christmas.

She said: "We are trying to balance as best we can two conflicting priorities.

"We also know the virus will not take a break over Christmas."