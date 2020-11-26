England's regional coronavirus restrictions announced

The government has announced details of the new coronavirus restrictions for different parts of England.

The three-tier system will come into effect when the four-week national lockdown across England ends on Wednesday 2 December.

The tougher restrictions have been brought in by looking at factors such as weekly cases of coronavirus,

The system will be regularly reviewed and an area's tier level may change before Christmas - the first review is scheduled for 16 December.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Health Secretary Matt Hancock said:

"We're approaching the end of a year where we've asked so much of the British people. and in response to this unprecedented threat, to lives and to livelihoods, the British people have well and truly risen to the challenge by coming together to slow the spread and support each other.

"I know how difficult this has been, especially for those areas that have been in restrictions for so long," he said adding that the national measures have "successfully turned the curve" of virus numbers, easing pressure on the NHS.

"We must protect our NHS this winter," Mr Hancock said as he outlined the restrictions for different parts of the country. Wherever you live in England, non-essential shops selling things like clothes or games can reopen, as can hairdressers and leisure centres. Meanwhile grassroots sport will be allowed again.

What are the rules? Medium / Tier 1: Rule of six if meeting indoors or outdoors; pubs and restaurants shut at 11pm. High / Tier 2: No household mixing indoors; rule of six applies outdoors; pubs and restaurants shut at 11pm. Very high / Tier 3: No household mixing indoors or outdoors in hospitality venues or private gardens; delivery and take-away only for restaurants, indoor entertainment venues closed.

Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have their own rules to reduce the spread of coronavirus.

People across the UK will be allowed to form a Christmas bubble for five days from the 23 December, where up to three households can come together to celebrate.

So which areas are in which tier?

Tier 3

Areas in the highest level of local restrictions - tier three - include Birmingham, Leeds, Sheffield, Tees Valley Combined Authority and North East Combined Authority.

Lancashire, Leicester, Lincolnshire, Slough, Bristol, Kent and Medway will also be in tier three.

People living in Tier 3 will face the toughest restrictions with strict rules over where people are allowed to meet up.

Full list of Tier 3 areas North East Tees Valley

Hartlepool

Middlesbrough

Stockton-on-Tees

Redcar and Cleveland

Darlington

Sunderland

South Tyneside

Gateshead

Newcastle upon Tyne

North Tyneside

County Durham

Northumberland North West Greater Manchester

Lancashire

Blackpool

Blackburn with Darwen

Yorkshire and The Humber

The Humber

West Yorkshire

South Yorkshire West Midlands Birmingham and Black Country

Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent

Warwickshire, Coventry and Solihull East Midlands Derby and Derbyshire

Nottingham and Nottinghamshire

Leicester and Leicestershire

Lincolnshire South East Slough (remainder of Berkshire is tier 2: High alert)

Kent and Medway

South West

Bristol

South Gloucestershire

North Somerset

Tier 2

The Liverpool City region was the first to go into Tier 3 when the regional restrictions was announced back in October, however under the latest set of rules the area is now in Tier 2.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock thanked the people of Liverpool for "following restrictions".

The Health secretary also praised the results of a community testing programme in the city of Liverpool.

The result is that in the Liverpool city region cases have fallen by more than two-thirds. And in the borough of Liverpool itself, where the mass testing took place, cases have fallen by three-quarters.

Full list of Tier 2 Areas North West Cumbria

Liverpool City Region

Warrington and Cheshire Yorkshire York

North Yorkshire West Midlands Worcestershire

Herefordshire

Shropshire and Telford & Wrekin East Midlands Rutland

Northamptonshire East of England Suffolk

Hertfordshire

Cambridgeshire, including Peterborough

Norfolk

Essex, Thurrock and Southend on Sea

Bedfordshire and Milton Keynes London all 32 boroughs plus the City of London South East East Sussex

West Sussex

Brighton and Hove

Surrey

Reading

Wokingham

Bracknell Forest

Windsor and Maidenhead

West Berkshire

Hampshire (except the Isle of Wight), Portsmouth and Southampton

Buckinghamshire

Oxfordshire South West South Somerset, Somerset West and Taunton, Mendip and Sedgemoor

Bath and North East Somerset

Dorset

Bournemouth

Christchurch

Poole

Gloucestershire

Wiltshire and Swindon

Devon

Tier 1

Only a few areas have been placed into Tier 1 and they include areas with the lowest number of coronavirus cases - such as Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly.

The Health Secretary Matt Hancock thanked people living in those areas for their "vigilance" and asked people living across England not to see the tier rules "as a boundary to push" but a limit as to what they can do.

Adding that it is "on all of us" to help reduce the spread of the virus.