Who was Diego Maradona?

One of the greatest footballers of all time, Diego Maradona, has died at the age of 60.

The former Argentina international helped his country to win the 1986 World Cup.

Maradona also played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona during a glittering career where he won many trophies. In a career spanning two decades, he scored more than 300 goals at club level and 34 goals for Argentina.

Martin explains why he's considered as one of the greatest footballers of all time, as well as one of the most controversial.