COVID-19 vaccine: Send your questions in for Prof Sarah Gilbert!

Last updated at 06:41
Prof-Sarah-Gilbert.University of Oxford / Getty

If you had a chance to ask a real-life scientific hero one question, what would you ask?

Well, now is your chance!

Professor Sarah Gilbert and Professor Andrew Pollard are two of the key scientists at Oxford University who have created an effective vaccine for COVID-19.

They are going to be speaking to Newsround soon and we want to put YOUR questions to them!

Maybe you want to know how they became scientists? Or how they felt when they discovered their vaccine was effective?

Perhaps you have a question about what other life-saving vaccines could be created next? Or want to ask a bit more about how the coronavirus vaccine will work?

So get thinking, and pop your questions in the comments section below.

We will put as many as we can to Professor Gilbert and Professor Pollard!

WATCH: Vaccines: What are they and how can they help fight Covid-19?

