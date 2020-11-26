Thanksgiving is a special day that Americans celebrate every year on the fourth Thursday in November. This year it falls on 26 November.

Children get a day off school and families come together for lots of food and celebrations, remembering what they are thankful for.

Thanksgiving goes back to the time when Europeans travelled to start new lives in America.

In 1621 a group of Europeans, who became known as the 'Pilgrims', invited the local Native Americans to join them in a feast.

The Pilgrims had had trouble growing enough food to eat in the years before. The Native Americans had taught the Pilgrims how to grow crops successfully and, to thank them for this, the Pilgrims invited them to a big feast.