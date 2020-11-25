Football legend Diego Maradona dies

Reuters

Diego Maradona has died at the age of 60.

The former Argentina international - who helped his country to win the 1986 World Cup - is regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, and also one of the most controversial players.

Maradona played club football for Boca Juniors, Napoli and Barcelona during a glittering career where he won many trophies.

Who is Diego Maradona?

Getty Images Maradona (right) is best known for his 'hand of god' goal against England in the 1986 World Cup

Maradona became known for his 'hand of God' moment against England in the 1986 World Cup.

With the match tightly poised, Maradona out-jumped England keeper Peter Shilton and punched the ball into the net with his hand.

The match finished 2-1 to Argentina - with Maradona scoring the other goal also - and they later went on to win the whole tournament.

Maradona was born in Lanus in the Buenos Aires Province of Argentina in 1960.

Reuters Maradona scored the other goal in the match against England and his contributions helped the country win the whole competition

By the age of 16 he had made his debut for Argentinean top division side, Argentinos Juniors, becoming the youngest ever player to do so.

After a spell with Boca Juniors, Maradona got a move to Europe with Spanish giants Barcelona in 1982.

He was so sought after that Barcelona had to pay a world record £5m fee for his services.

Just two years later, Maradona moved to Italian side Napoli for another world record fee. This time it was £6.9 million.

It was here that he really made his mark, transforming the team into title winners for the first time in the 1986-1987 season.

He was adored by the fans and regularly couldn't leave his house without a crowd of people forming outside.

Personal problems started affecting Maradona's career following Argentina's victory in the 1986 World Cup.

Why is Diego Maradona controversial?

Reuters

Maradona had problems with alcohol and drugs during his career as he struggled to deal with the limelight of being the best player in the world.

During his time with Napoli, he was also accused by the Italian authorities of having a close relationship with the Italian mafia.

In 1994, he was sent home in disgrace from the World Cup after testing positive for a banned substance.

Once he retired from professional football, Maradona had numerous health problems to do with his fluctuating weight, requiring emergency surgery.

He's also faced criticism for his political views in his native Argentina and has been accused of racism.

Maradona's legacy

Danny Lawson

Maradona is regarded by many as the greatest footballer of all time thanks to his abilities on the pitch.

In a career spanning two decades, he scored more than 300 goals at club level and 34 goals for Argentina.

Following the announcement of Maradona's death, former England footballer Gary Lineker said: "By some distance the best player of my generation and arguably the greatest of all time."

England captain Harry Kane tweeted: "Privileged to have met him. Very sad news. RIP Diego Maradona."

Maradona died at his home in Argentina after suffering a suspected heart attack.