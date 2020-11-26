play
What do YOU think about the Christmas coronavirus rules?

Leaders from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales have agreed on a joint approach to Christmas this year which will see the current coronavirus rules relaxed for five days.

Up to three households will be allowed to meet between 23 and 27 December. However, people are being urged to act with caution and to keep their 'Christmas bubbles' as small as possible.

The groupings must be "exclusive", meaning people can't get together with family or friends from more than two other households.

We wanted to find out what you think about the new rules. Here's what some of you said.

