I'm A Celebrity 2020: Why are police investigating the show?

ITV

Police in Wales are investigating claims that I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! has been releasing non-native insects during filming.

The TV show is known for its Bushtucker trials which often include lots of bugs.

This year it's being filmed in the Welsh countryside instead of the jungle in Australia - but there are still plenty of creepy-crawlies joining the campmates for their challenges in the castle.

ITV Bushtucker trials are a big part of the show

There are reports that the programme may have breached the Wildlife and Countryside Act if it failed to get a licence for the release of the insects.

The show has defended its use of bugs, saying that all of the insects used are "non-invasive species".

A spokesman for I'm a Celeb said: "All of the insects used on I'm A Celebrity are non-invasive species.

"They are only ever released in a contained area and collected immediately after filming.

"The bugs are UK-bred and are commercially purchased in the UK for birds and exotic animal feed for pets and zoo keepers in normal circumstances.

"Our insects have been donated to local wildlife sanctuaries, trusts and zoos for their exotic animal and bird feed after filming."