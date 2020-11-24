play
Christmas: UK leaders agree plan for festive bubbles

Last updated at 18:27
A deal has been reached by the four nations of the UK which means some coronavirus rules will be temporarily relaxed over the festive period.

Leaders from England, Northern Ireland, Scotland and Wales agreed a joint approach to Christmas at a Cobra meeting on Tuesday.

Up to three households will be allowed to gather in each other's homes, at a place of worship and in an outdoor public space, during a five-day period between 23 and 27 December.

BBC Scotland's chief political correspondent, Glenn Campbell, said they won't be able to meet in pubs or restaurants though. The groupings must be "exclusive", meaning people can't get together with people from more than two other households.

Travel between the four nations will also be allowed.

More details about the plans are still to be announced.

A joint statement issued by the four UK governments said: "This cannot be a 'normal' Christmas. But as we approach the festive period, we have been working closely together to find a way for family and friends to see each other, even if it is for a short time, and recognising that it must be both limited and cautious."

With the potential for people to mix and travel more during this five-day period, people are being asked to "think carefully" about what they do over the festive season, especially when it comes to those who are vulnerable.

People are being urged to still consider different ways of keeping in touch such as "the use of technology or meeting outside".

The statement added: "Even where it is within the rules, meeting with friends and family over Christmas will be a personal judgement for individuals to take, mindful of the risks to themselves and others, particularly those who are vulnerable.

"We need everyone to think carefully about what they do during this period, balancing some increased social contact with the need to keep the risk of increased transmission of the virus as low as possible."

While it's a UK-wide plan, there are already different rules in different parts of the UK, so this could mean there's some variation across the four nations, for example in the definition of a household.

Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford said: "While I have hesitation, because of the state of the virus in Wales and across the United Kingdom, it is better that we have a common set of arrangements that give people a framework that they can manage within and act responsibly within as well."

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: "Just because you can mix with others indoors over this time, that doesn't mean you have to. If you choose to stick with the rules as they are, then you will be continuing the hard work to beat this virus and prevent its spread."

Northern Ireland's First Minister Arlene Foster welcomed the announcement saying she hoped it would give people space to plan.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said it was a "message of hope" but has urged people to be responsible, safe and mindful of healthcare workers.

"Think, can you meet up differently, can you go for a walk, for example, with a family member?" she said.

  • Yay this is finally some good news🙂🎅

  • Yay! Most of the family that comes for Christmas lives in the same town so things should be fine for me! For those who have more problems, I’m so so sorry! Bless you all!

  • 😭
    My grandparents aren’t coming this year because of COVID-19

    • U18453049 replied:
      I’m so sorry! Maybe u could video call them!

  • I don't really mind these new lockdown rules because I don't leave my house much.

  • For me that's good and i know for some people they disagree with this but personally i think this is good . Have a merry christmas everyone

  • My birthday is on December 30 and I was supposed to have a party since I am turning 10 but because of covid my mum said we could a photo shot so I really want it to be they restrictions see on my birthday so that I can at least hang out with a few friends and cover up for me not having a birthday party. Fingers crossed it really happens

  • That's good our Christmas isn't exactly normal but it's not too bad. Hopefully we can all have a merry Christmas! 🙃

  • Just to clarify, it said THREE households right? That's good for me since I normally meet up with two other households at the same time over Christmas.

    • PurringMarmaladeKitten replied:
      Yup 😄
      Cool x

  • Thank god that Christmas isn’t ruined. I am so happy that we can have a slightly normal Christmas, even if it won’t be the same.

    • PurringMarmaladeKitten replied:
      Agreed 👍

  • I think that we need to stay in lockdown for Christmas. It sounds harsh but I think we need to sacrifice this Christmas so we can have a covid free one next year. The more we stay in lockdown the faster we can hopefully get back to normal.

    • U18435446 replied:
      I agree.

  • I really hope that support bubbles can see each other, because we always spend Christmas with my great grandma.

    • PurringMarmaladeKitten replied:
      Aw that's nice!! I hope so too xx

  • At least we can still mix!!!

    • happypandagirl replied:
      Yah

