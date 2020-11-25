Michael Rosen: 'I still feel a bit woozy' after Covid-19

Getty Images Michael chatted with Ricky to give an update on his health

Michael Rosen has given his first interview to Newsround since leaving hospital back in June.

The author - known for his books Little Rabbit Foo Foo and The Little Fly - had to be treated after he became seriously ill with Covid-19.

Michael first fell ill in March and continued to feel more and more unwell. Unfortunately, after a friend (who was a doctor) took a look at Michael, they realised that he was struggling to get oxygen into his body.

This led to Michael being taken to hospital and being placed by doctors into a coma - this is when patients are basically in a sleep-like state and it's done to try and help them get better.

Michael is now recovering at home and is nearly back to good health. Check out Newsround's full interview with him and make sure you scroll down to the end for his tips on writing stories!

Michael has had a tough time with Covid-19, but has received lots and lots of your letters wishing him well.

He hasn't been able to go through all of them though, as he still "gets quite tired and finds it difficult to concentrate".

He said his mind is still a bit "fogged and woozy".

Life since coming out of hospital has been tricky for Michael, but he tells Newsround that he tries to exercise every day.

"I go for walks in a very determined sort of way…and yesterday, I had a new personal best!" he told Ricky.

This year hasn't just been tricky for Michael, it's been tricky for everyone.

Michael insists that we must "think always what creative things I can do" and that we must "grab what we can".

Maybe you could start writing stories like Michael in your home? Michael took the time to answer some of your questions on how to write stories.

What advice would you give to someone who doesn't know what to write?

"You should concentrate on something that bothers you, or you find very funny" Michael said.

"Imagine that you're telling someone about it, but instead of telling them you're going to write it!"

How do I come up with a story that sounds fun?

This is a tricky one for even the funniest of people! Michael actually looks to his fellow authors and uses his friend Francesca Simon (Horrid Henry ) as a good example. "She thinks up the characters like Perfect Peter and Horrid Henry".

"Then you bring in your conflict, anything. What would Horrid Henry say about tomatoes and what would Perfect Peter say about tomatoes?"

What do you do when you can't think of anything to write?

Many writers have a thing called 'writer's block'. It's a way of saying that there is a block in your head that stops you from writing.

"If you've got a phone or a piece of paper, the moment I get an idea, I write down a word or a phrase." Just before his chat with Ricky, Michael had actually written down a few ideas.

"When you can't think of anything to write, you can go to your notes and it gets things going again," Michael continued.

He said a good practice is to get all your ideas or words jotted down before you forget!

