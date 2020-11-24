Taylor Swift Folklore film coming to Disney+

Disney+

Taylor Swift's eighth album Folklore was a surprise release during lockdown - and she's just announced another surprise for fans.

An "intimate concert", showing performances of songs from the album, will be dropping on Disney+.

The singer posted a trailer for the film, which she directed herself, on social media.

"Well it's 11/24 and 24-11=13 so I've got an announcement. You haven't seen this film before," she said.

The trailer also shows off bits of performances from the film including songs such as Cardigan and August.

Info from Disney has revealed that the film will show Taylor performing all of the tracks from Folklore, and she'll be explaining "the stories and secrets behind all 17 songs".

The film, titled Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, was filmed in New York state in September 2020 and features Taylor, with co-producers, The National's Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff from the band, Bleachers.

The three didn't actually get to meet in person while making the album because of coronavirus restrictions, instead they communicated using group chat messages and voice notes.

It was only during the filming of Folklore that they all got to spend time in the same room together.

"It's an album that allows you to feel your feelings, and it's a product of isolation," Swift says in the trailer.

Antonoff add that he "never worked on an album like this," with Swift replying, "I was so glad that we did, because it turned out that everybody needed a good cry - as well as us."

"This could have been a time when I absolutely lost my mind, and instead I think this album was a real floatation device," she says.

The film also includes the singer in conversation with musicians she collaborated with including Justin Vernon from Bon Iver who worked with her on Exile.

Beth Garrabrant/Stoke PR Taylor Swift will be shown performing all 17 tracks from Folklore and explaining the story behind each song

Disney has confirmed UK fans will be able to watch the film from 8.01am on Wednesday 25 November.

The release of the Folklore film follows Swift's success, including taking the top prize of Artist of the Year, at Sunday's American Music Awards. She broke her own record for the most-ever AMA wins.

Taylor Swift isn't the only singer to choose a new way to perform to fans. With lots of tours and concerts cancelled, some artists, including Little Mix, have streamed performances or recorded gigs instead.

Let us know what you think of concerts on streaming services by voting below or using the comments.

