What needs to be done to get more women into motorsport?

When we think of motorsport we typically think of F1 and the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton.

14-year-old Ella Stevens races in go-karts and was recently selected to take part in the FIA's Girls On Track driver training programme.

The programme is run by the FIA and Ferrari and was set up to help find the best young female drivers from across the world.

Ella's mentor Alice Powell, races in the W Series which is a F3 competition for females only and she thinks more needs to be done to get women in to F1.

Have a look what they both had to say here.