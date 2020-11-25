play
Coronavirus: England's new tier system explained

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced that England will come out of a national lockdown on 2 December.

He also told the public that there will be a new tier system.

It's a lot like the one England had before this second lockdown, but a little tougher.

There will still be three tiers and areas will be put into one according to the number of cases of coronavirus.

It's part of what's being called the "Covid Winter Plan".

It can get a little confusing trying to keep track of different rules and restrictions, so we've got some super quick advice on the new, tougher tiers.

Watch BBC Health Correspondent Laura Foster explain it all here!

