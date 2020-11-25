Great British Bake Off: Who won this year's competition?

channel 4 Peter, Laura and Dave all baked their way to the GBBO final - but who came out on top?

We've seen 10 weeks of terrific baking triumphs, as well as some terrible baking fails, but this year's Bake Off journey has sadly come to an end.

Paul and Prue judged this year's batch of talented bakers across 30 different challenges, and audiences have been treated to an array of bakes - everything from rainbow bagels and steamed buns, to Battenburgs and ice cream cakes assembled in a very hot tent!

This year's series ended with millions of viewers tuning into Tuesday night's final to find out who would be crowned the 2020 Bake Off champion.

Spoiler alert - we reveal the 2020 winner below!

The three remaining bakers had to pull out all the stops for their final challenges which pushed their baking skills to the limit.

The finalists were tasked with creating the perfect custard slice and they then faced a tricky walnut whirl technical, before taking on the final showstopper - a mega dessert tower!

The battle was certainly a fierce one and the judges confirmed the competition was very close, but it was 20-year-old Peter from Edinburgh who successfully nabbed the top prize with his impressive Bonkers Bake Off Bubble Cake.

Channel 4 Peter impressed with his amazing showstopper

I hope I have made Scotland proud being the first Scottish winner. I enjoyed using Scottish flavours and themes when I could throughout the competition. Peter Sawkins , Bake Offf 2020 winner

Peter's creative final bake consisted of a Victoria sandwich sponge along with strawberry cream, a middle layer of blackberry and lemon choux buns and it was all polished off with mini Battenburg biscuits on the top layer.

The judges praised Peter's efforts and he claimed victory, making him the youngest ever winner in Bake Off history!

He's also the first Scottish winner the show has seen.

Channel 4 Peter is the competition's youngest ever winner

"I can't quite believe that I am here, I can't quite believe that I made it onto the show, and I can't quite believe that the show happened," the 2020 Bake Off champ said.

"This is going to be a really huge chapter in my life, and what a way for it to end."

Peter, who said he's been watching the popular series since he was just 12 years old, said he'd really wanted to win the competition.

"I am a Bake Off nerd, and I think 12-year-old Peter would be in awe, and just the most excited giddy kid. I am that excited giddy kid right now."

