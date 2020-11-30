Christmas: Winter gaming updates for Roblox, Animal Crossing and more!

Mediatonic/EA/Nintendo

It's time to deck your Minecraft halls and fill your Animal Crossing house with holly, because it is the gaming season to be jolly! (Fa-la-la-la-laaaa)

That's right, we're taking a look at the brr-illiant festive winter updates heading to some of your favourite games.

From Fortnite to Fall Guys let's take a look at what's coming up...

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo Do you wanna build a snowman? Well now you can in Animal Crossing!

First up is Animal Crossing: New Horizons - they released their 2020 free festive update on 19 November, and it was a whopper!

As well as a bunch of new hairstyles and storage space, on 26 November players could enjoy Turkey Day with top class chef Franklin who hosted a cooking party in the plaza.

From 1-25 December players can spend their bells on toys from Nook's Cranny, and find holiday-themed clothing at the Able Sisters shop. Players will also notice their island slowly transform into a winter wonderland with decorated trees that players can shake for festive recipes.

On 24 December players can celebrate Toy Day! where they'll receive a special visit from Jingle the reindeer, and by helping him to deliver presents, players will earn a gift too.

Between 26-31 December, there will also be new festive items to celebrate New Year's Eve, including a festive countdown event on 31 December, where players can ring in the new year with their island residents.

Roblox Adopt Me

Roblox Adopt Me/Twitter Are snowy owls on their way?

The team at Roblox Adopt me are yet to reveal the details about their upcoming festive update.

However, over on their social media account they have teased that wintery pets could be on their way soon by sharing this design sketch of a snowy owl.

Last year's festive event ran from 14 December 14 to January 11 and players could take part in special seasonal activities to earn themselves gingerbread currency.

A total of 11 exclusive pets were introduced as part of the update last year, including the Robin, Reindeer and Frost Dragon pets.

We'll keep you up-to-date when we hear more about this year's update.

Fall Guys

Mediatonic It looks like there'll be even more ways to fall in the new Fall Guys update!

The makers of Fall Guys have just revealed their Season three update, and it looks like players are in for some icy action!

Mediatonic asked fans to work together to put together a 300 piece jigsaw puzzle which revealed the promo image for the new season theme.

From the picture it looks like there'll be some new seasonal skins including a snowman and penguin, as well as a potential new course!

You might need some snow shoes though, because it looks like it'll be pretty slippery!

The Sims 4

EA The Sims is hitting the slopes for some snowy action

If you're in need of a winter adventure then The Sims 4 might have what you're after.

They released their Snowy Escape Expansion Pack on 13 November which brings players to the Japanese-inspired wintery world of Mt. Komorebi.

Players can take part in winter activities, like skiing, snowboarding and sledding, as well as extreme rock climbing up to the mountain's treacherous peak.

There are also natural onsen hot springs, and calming bamboo forests, and player's Sims can chow-down over the kotatsu hot pot.

As with their previous expansion packs, Snowy Escape is not free, and will set you back around £35 on PC, Xbox and PlayStation.

Minecraft

Minecraft/Microsoft The Howling Peaks looks pretty action packed

Minecraft have revealed a new DLC called The Howling Peaks which is coming to Dungeons.

Players will have to scale a treacherous peak and take out new enemies like the Squall Golem and Mountaineer.

At the top of the mountain they'll have to face off against the Tempest Golem which has been which has been corrupted by a shard from the Orb of Dominance.

Fortnite

Epic Games Winterfest 2019 involved some festive new skins

Fornite makers Epic Games haven't announced their plans for the festive season just yet.

Last year's Winterfest kicked off on 18 December and ended on 7 January.

There will likely be some new festive skins, challenges and maybe even some free gifts and mystery bosses.