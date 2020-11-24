Christmas lights switched on around the world

Take a look at how places around the world are starting to get those Christmas feels.
Lets start our world tour in Paris, France where the lights have been turned on in the trees leading up the famous Avenue des Champs-Élysées - the long road that leads to the Arc de Triomphe, lit up in spotlights.
Getty Images
It's the UK next and to London, where a huge pink Christmas tree has gone up in Covent Garden.
Getty Images
In Italy people have been getting creative with this enchanted forest made with coloured lights and wooden shapes for Christmas events in Trento in the north of the country.
Getty Images
The big switch-on of the lights at the Royal Botanical Garden in Madrid is a big event in Spain. The display is called Naturaleza Encendida which means 'switching on nature'.
Getty Images
To Dublin in Ireland next where you can see the lights on Grafton Street, one of the city's main shopping streets. The words lit up above people's heads are Nollaig Shona Duit which means 'Happy Christmas' in Irish.
Getty Images
In Toronto Canada people can enjoy a giant Balsam fir Christmas tree. This tree is 44 feet tall and features 60,800 LED lights, about 500 oversized ball decorations and 1,463 m of gold garland - wow!
Getty Images
In Berlin, the capital of Germany, you can see a worker putting the lights on the tress of the famous central main street, Unter den Linden, which means 'under the linden trees'. Berlin is gearing up for the Christmas holiday season without its traditional Christmas markets, which have been cancelled due to the pandemic.
Getty Images
Next we head to to San Fernando town in Pampanga province in the Philippines. This photos shows lanterns and lit ornaments for sale. The area is famous for starting its celebrations super-early. Some displays went up here in September - which means four months of fairy lights, fancy trees and festive tunes on the radio!
Getty Images
You always expect something pretty dramatic in California and this year is no different! Not only has this mall got a huge 100-foot-tall Christmas tree but also two stylish palm tress lit up - the three are also treated to fake snowfall and a musical light show.
Getty Images
Buildings next to Victoria Harbour in Hong Kong have been decorated with lights for the upcoming festivities. these huge walls look pretty special but some buildings are covered on all four walls for a full-on Christmas experience!
Getty Images
South Korea now and the Myeongdong,neighbourhood of the capital Seoul. Myeongdong actually means "bright tunnel" so this light show is pretty appropriate!
Getty Images
And finally we head to Austria, where people are going for a socially-distanced stroll around the Christmassy roads of the capital Vienna. Hang on a minute, that display looks a bit familiar - can you see which other city has the same design?