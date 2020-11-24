Schools sending warning letters home about sleepovers and parties

Getty Images

Head teachers and education bosses have been telling people off for getting together as they think it's increasing the spread of coronavirus.

Some schools have been getting in touch with parents to warn them about sticking to the rules where they live.

In Glasgow, the city council wrote to parents saying Covid-19 is being spread by families hosting sleepovers and other social events for children.

In a letter the city's director of education said it was "very disappointing" to hear sleepovers were being held.

Maureen McKenna said they had resulted in "notable numbers" missing out on school while self-isolating.

It has been very disappointing to hear of a small number of families from our schools hosting sleepovers for primary-aged children and social events for groups of teenagers which have resulted in increased numbers testing positive and notable numbers missing out on school due to self-isolation. Maureen McKenna , Glasgow city's director of education

'Working together'

Ms McKenna said a "small number of families" had been hosting sleepovers for primary school-aged children, as well as social events for teenagers.

In her letter, she said it was important to work together to help suppress the virus and reduce case numbers.

"This means that we all need to make sacrifices and that our children will not be able to play as freely as we might wish - but by sticking to the rules they will be able to return to a more normal situation much quicker," she added.

Is it happening elsewhere?

Yes, it's only a small proportion of people, but there have also been reports of letters sent home in Wiltshire, Greater Manchester, Brighton and South Wales.

Tonia Antoniazzi, the Member of Parliament for Gower in South Wales, warned of children getting together outside of school.

"Tonight my teacher friends are telling me that increasing numbers of students are testing positive for Covid...It seems that parents are allowing their children to have parties and sleepovers making it impossible to continue to provide quality education to their children," she said.

So what are the rules?

Currently whether you can or can't have a sleepover with friends depends on the rules for where you live in the UK and whether exceptions, like support bubbles, apply to you and your family.

For most children in the UK sleepovers can't happen at the moment.