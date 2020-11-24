Great British Bake Off: Who do YOU think should win the final?

C4/Love Productions/Mark Bourdillon (Left to right) Paul Hollywood, Matt Lucas, Prue Leith and Noel Fielding

Cookers turned on, oven gloves ready, yes it's the final of the Great British Bake Off later tonight

There are just three bakers left, and Laura, Peter and Dave will compete for the all-important trophy on Tuesday 24 November.

Let us know who you think should win in our vote, and leave a comment below.

This has been a series like no other, with cast and crew forming a Covid-secure environment at an Essex hotel to ensure the contest could be safely staged during lockdown.

There's been all the dramas of dropped cakes, melted ice cream and controversial eliminations!

Now the 12 contestants have been whittled down to just three - but only one can be crowned champion so it's all to bake for.

Peter

Channel4/LoveProductions

It was watching Bake Off that first inspired 20-year-old Peter to start baking in the first place when he was just 12.

He loves to run and play badminton, but he hates cheese!

He's the joint youngest finalist in Bake Off history and would become its youngest ever champion.

Laura

Channel4/Love Productions

Laura, who is 31, has been baking since primary school but only started taking it seriously, recently.

She volunteers for the Samaritans, and has an outdoor pizza oven in her garden!

She also loves musicals and even watched show host Matt Lucas in a west end show last year.

Dave

Channel4/Love Productions

Dave, who is also 31, only took up baking when he moved in with his partner.

The couple had their first child, a son named Ronnie, during lockdown.

He usually cooks while listening to loud rock music and he loves cars, DIY and his dog Yogi for walks.